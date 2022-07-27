One killed, another injured in blast at cracker unit in Sivakasi

SIVAKASI: One person was killed and another injured in a blast at a fire cracker unit near here on Wednesday.

Police said Jayaraman (47) and Bhuvaneswaran were working at a private fireworks factory at Keezhanmai Naadu. The crackers went off suddenly killing Jayaraman on the spot.

Bhuvaneswaran has been admitted to hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Tahsildar Sridhar visited the fireworks unit.

Alangulam police registered a case and investigation is on.