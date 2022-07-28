D’puri man loses money in online rummy, ends life

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after losing a hefty amount playing online rummy in Dharmapuri district on Wednesday.
The deceased Prabhu, from Muthanur village near Harur was addicted to playing online rummy. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Prabhu lost around Rs 45,000 playing the game just in the last few days. He is said to have lost several lakhs before.
Prabhu took the extreme step on Wednesday night at his house. The Harur police came to the spot and sent the body to Dharmapuri Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said they suspect him to have killed self after losing money in the online game.
Further investigations are on. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.
