Out of 14,714 active cases in TN, Chennai records highest with 4,760

CHENNAI: As many as 1,846 new cases of COVID-19, including a case from the UAE were reported on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,36,092. Chennai reported 409 new cases, with 194 cases in Chengalpattu and 176 in Coimbatore. Other districts reported less than 100 cases. Over 25,800 samples were collected in the past 24 hours. Overall TPR in State stood at 6.8%. Ranipet reported highest TPR with 14.5% followed by Erode with 13.7%, and 11.9% in both Tiruvallur and Tiruppur respectively. Chennai recorded 6.7% TPR. Total active cases stood at 14,714 in TN, and Chennai reporting highest with 4,760. As many as 2,225 more people were discharged across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,83,346. No new COVID deaths were reported. The death toll remained at 38,032.