NIIT University invites applications for B Techs

NIIT University (NU), invites applications for the academic year 2022 and accordingly, the admissions are now open to new-age programmes such as B Tech in Data Science, B Tech in Cyber Security, and Integrated Masters in Business Administration that have been designed to provide students with the skill-sets aligned to the future world of work.

Students can also opt for B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering, B Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, B Tech in Biotechnology, 3-year BBA and 5-year integrated M Tech programmes.

NU has made practical training a critical part of the coursework for all the programmes in the form of classroom projects, summer internships and their flagship six-month Industry Practice. NU’s B Tech programmes, in fact, give 35 per cent weightage to practical learning opportunities.

NU’s Centre for Industrial Collaboration (CIC) invites leading companies to participate in the university’s summer internship and Industry Practice programnes and ensures that the students find the right fit to their chosen career path.

NU said that it was committed to extend financial aid to students who have consistently proven their academic merit. Scholarships are offered for excellence in co-curricular activities as well, for these activities are just as crucial for holistic growth. Scholarships range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 waiver on tuition fee based on merit. Under NU’s distinctive scholarship programme, applicants may qualify for a scholarship up to full waiver of the university’s tuition fees.