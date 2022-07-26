For 7th time, TN govt extends Nalini’s parole by a month

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the parole (ordinary leave) for S Nalini, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by another 30 days.

This was for the seventh time her parole was extended by the State government, since she was granted ordinary leave on Decemeber 27, 2022 in view of her mother’s health condition.

Ever since her release on parole, Nalini has been staying at a relative's house in Brahmapuram with her mother and goes to Katpadi police station every day under police protection to sign.