For the 6th time, govt extends Nalini’s parole by a month

CHENNAI: The state government has extended the parole (ordinary leave) for S Nalini, one of the life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by another 30 days to be with their ailing mother.

This was for the sixth time her parole was extended by the state government, since she was granted ordinary leave on Decemebr 27, 2021 in view of her mother’s health condition.

Ever since her release on parole, Nalini has been staying at Katpadi near Vellore with her mother.

Last week, her petition and that of another convict RP Ravichandran, seeking for premature release was dismissed by the Madras High Court.

The Court had on June 17 dismissed the writ petitions filed by the duo seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to release them forthwith without waiting anymore for the Governor’s nod to a September 9, 2018 Cabinet recommendation.