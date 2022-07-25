Sonia interrogation: Pondy Congress calls for protest

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders and cadre will hold a ‘satyagraha’ at the Rajiv Gandhi square here on Tuesday to protest against the interrogation of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

In a statement here on Monday, PCC president AV Subramanian said the case is pending in the Supreme Court for the last 12 years.

When the Apex Court did not issue any orders, interrogating Sonia Gandhi clearly shows that the Narendra Modi government is allegedly targeting the Opposition with CBI and ED.

He said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to hide its failure by diverting the attention of the people through such deeds.

Subramanian exhorted the party cadre to join the satyagraha at 10 am and remain there till Sonia Gandhi leaves the ED office after interrogation tomorrow. The Satyagraha will be in ‘ahimsa’ way, he added.