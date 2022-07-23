Koratti tank near Tirupattur fills up after 42 yrs

TIRUPATTUR: The continuous rains at nights in and around Tirupattur had resulted in irrigation tanks filling up making farmers happy due to water availability for the ensuing agricultural season, on Saturday.

Residents of Koratti in Tirupattur taluk were the happiest as the irrigation tank in their village was filled due to the rain after a gap of 42 years. People gathered to see the inflow into tank and on Saturday, locals also sacrificed a heifer and showered petals on the water in gratitude. Sources said the area suffered water starvation due to nearby tanks being dry.

With bores having to be sunk to 1,500 feet, the Koratti tank filling up has resulted in villagers being happy that the ground water table would improve in addition to the water needs of nearby and surrounding villages also being met. Rain also filled the Andiappanur dam in the district resulting in surplus water continuing to flow out of the reservoir.

However, the rain also resulted in problems for locals in Tirupattur where roads dug up for various works resulted in pedestrians and two wheeler riders having a torrid time negotiating water filled pot holes.

Also gushing water overflowed over ground level causeways in the district while a temporary structure created to construct a similar facility at Bommikuppam was washed away by flows in the river.