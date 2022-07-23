Former Home Guard personnel electrocuted in Ayyampettai

TIRUCHY: Former Home Guard personnel was electrocuted in Thanjavur on Saturday. It is said, S Madan (24), a taxi driver, was previously serving in the Home Guard at Ayyampettai in Thanjavur. On Friday late hours, when Madan was waiting near a community hall at Ayyampettai as there was heavy rain, he accidently touched the live wire that was hanging in a pole. Soon he was electrocuted. On information, the Ayyampettai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the GH for post mortem. Further investigations are on.