It’s celebration time at camp EPS on his 2nd win

CHENNAI: It was celebration time for former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s team in the AIADMK, who won the second battle after successfully organising the party’s general council meeting. The Madras High Court had asked to hand over the keys of the party head office to this faction.

Soon after the court’s verdict, Palaniswami supporters, including senior leaders and former ministers B Valarmathi, D Jayakumar and others welcomed the verdict and said justice was rendered as per law.

Hundreds of AIADMK cadre gathered at Palaniswami’s residence and celebrated and distributed sweets by burning crackers following the court’s order in their favor. The verdict of the court was also celebrated across the state by the AIADMK cadre.

“Since all our party cadre were considering that the party headquarters is a “golden temple,” we are very happy to open it,” Jayakumar said.

The former state fisheries minister also claimed that even if Panneerselvam’s group appeal to the Supreme Court “nothing will happen and exuded confidence that the final verdict will be in favour of EPS.”

However, it was total grim at Panneerselvam’s camp. OPS supporter and ousted AIADMK leader V Pugazhendhi claimed that the verdict will be appealed in the Supreme Court.