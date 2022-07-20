EPS gets AIADMK headquarters' key, police protection to stay: HC
CHENNAI: In a major setback to OPS, the Madras High Court has ordered to hand over the key of the sealed AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah to Edappadi K Palaniswami. The building was sealed following violent protest on July 11 by the Revenue Department officials.
Justice N Sathish Kumar who heard the arguments pronounced the verdict at around 2.20 pm. In his order, he asked the interim general secretary not to allow party members inside the building for one month. The court also said that police protection to the headquarters will continue.
Soon after the verdict, supporters of EPS gathered outside his residence and celebrated the victory.
