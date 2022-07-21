Furnish SC order on Kallakurichi girl’s re-postmortem: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State police department and the parents of a Kallakurichi schoolgirl, whose suspicious death resulted in mass violence on the school premises on Sunday, to submit on Friday a verdict of the Supreme Court pertaining to the girl’s parents' plea to include a doctor of their choice to conduct the re-autopsy.
Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction since the State Public Prosecutor mentioned before the judge that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal of the parents to conduct the re-post mortem with a doctor recommended by them.
The judge observed that he could not modify the order as the re-postmortem was done on Tuesday per the HC's direction with the handpicked doctors of the court. The judge also wanted the police as well as the parents of the girl to furnish the copy to come to a conclusion after reading the order.
The PP further informed the court that the police had followed the court's directions and conducted the re-postmortem with a team of doctors and forensic experts appointed by the HC.
“While the autopsy was conducted, neither the parents of the girl nor their counsel took part in the proceeding despite a notice being put on their house. The parents did not get back the corpse of the deceased, ” the prosecution noted.
Advocate Sankara Subbu, appearing for the petitioners submitted that they had approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC’s order and the Apex Court had directed them to approach the HC for relief. He also countered the prosecution saying that the notice was put at the neck of the moment before the autopsy.
