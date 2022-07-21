Furnish SC order on Kallakurichi girl’s re-postmortem: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State police department and the parents of a Kallakurichi schoolgirl, whose suspicious death resulted in mass violence on the school premises on Sunday, to submit on Friday a verdict of the Supreme Court pertaining to the girl’s parents' plea to include a doctor of their choice to conduct the re-autopsy.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction since the State Public Prosecutor mentioned before the judge that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal of the parents to conduct the re-post mortem with a doctor recommended by them.