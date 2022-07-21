Families banned for supporting SC woman’s village prez bid

AMBUR: Totally, 21 persons, who supported the candidature of the SC woman for the post of Naikaneri village panchayat president, were reportedly ostracised along with their families. They were at their wits end not knowing what to do as no action had been taken despite petitions to various officials.

Sources said that three days ago some residents of Kamanuthattu hamlet coming under the Naikaneri village panchayat limits came to the Ambur taluk police station with a can of milk and complained about the ostracism. Shanmugam, one of the affected persons, told reporters that families of the 21 persons, who supported Indumathi Pandian’s candidature, were ostracised by a former village headman, Sivakumar, despite all belonging to the same MBC community. “The local society refused to procure our milk. Further, farmers were also instructed not to hire us for any work. Villagers have also been told to avoid any kind of contact with us. The families were informed that they were being ostracised for going against the village diktat of supporting the SC woman for the president post,” Shanmugam said.

Sivakumar was earlier in the news when he and his cronies ostracised G Vijaya of Panakatteri hamlet after she decided to contest for the ward polls in the same panchayat. “She won, but the issue continues to simmer with the latest being the ostracism of the 21 families,” Shanmugam said.

When asked about this, Collector Amar Kuswaha immediately ordered an official inquiry into the issue. The latter totally ignored the ostracism issue and reported to Kuswaha that there was no SC/ST issue and that no SC/ST member had complained to the police. The only correct points stated was that Shanmugam was the complainant and Sivakumar the accused. This despite the fact that Ambur taluk police gave Shanmugam a CSR.

Shanmugam told the press that though complaints were lodged on the earlier ostracism incidents to the local police and revenue officials, no action was initiated.