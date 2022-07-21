AIADMK headquarters seal removed day after HC order

CHENNAI: The AIADMK headquarters, which was sealed on July 11 following violent protests between both EPS and OPS factions, was reopened by the Revenue Department officials on Thursday. This came a day after the Madras High Court ordered to handover the key of the headquarters to Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The key was handed over to the office bearers of EPS soon after the seal was removed.
While EPS and OPS claimed that the Revenue Department officials had maliciously locked and sealed the AIADMK party office, the police informed the court that the act was due to violence that erupted between the supporters of EPS and OPS on July 11, during the AIADMK General Council meeting.
As the scene turned more violent after the gangs started vandalizing the office, police entered the spot and invoked section 144 of CrPC. Subsequently, the revenue department officers headed by Mylapore Tahsildar sealed the AIADMK headquarters.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android