2 Kerala-native found dead in Dharmapuri forest

COIMBATORE: Two persons were found murdered in a nearby forest area in Dharmapuri on Tuesday night. After an investigation, police identified the deceased as Siva Kumar and Nivin George, both natives of Kerala and running a construction firm in Ooty. Villagers were shocked to find them lying dead near a dense area in Nallampalli around evening. On receiving information, the Adhiyamankottai police rushed to the spot and sent their bodies for a post mortem at Dharmapuri Government Hospital. Police also recovered a car with Kerala registration number, cell phones, ATM cards and other ID documents. Their bodies had injury marks suggesting that they were murdered. Police suspect that the duo was murdered elsewhere and their bodies dumped here. A probe is on to find out the culprits and also know the motive behind the brutal murder.