Setback for OPS: Banks authorise representation from EPS

CHENNAI: In yet another setback for the ousted O Panneerselvam, banks have authorised Dindigul Srinivasan as party to act as a representative of AIADMK in monetary affairs.

The banks have announced that the letter and attachments given, by the EPS camp, were valid, and hence the approval was given to financial transactions carried out by EPS' side.

Following the stormy general council meeting in AIADMK on July 11, Palaniswami after being appointed as the 'interim general secretary' made Dindigul Srinivasan as the party's treasurer after removing rival O Panneerselvam.

The factional friction in AIADMK reached the banks as both the camps claimed they are the rightful authority to take care of the party's transactions.