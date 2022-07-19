Powerloom units petition CM to rollback electricity tariff hike

COIMBATORE: Powerloom units, already reeling under severe loss in business due to rise in prices of yarn and cotton, have expressed disappointment at the proposed Rs 70 paise increase in power tariff.

“The increase in power tariff may push the powerloom sector into a deep crisis. Even this tariff hike appears biased as only Rs 40 paise per unit has been increased for other industrial units with high tension power connection,” said LKM Suresh, president of Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Association