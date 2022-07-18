Tangedco releases revised electricity tariff

CHENNAI: Tangedco released a revised electricity tariff listing for domestic consumers on Monday, according to a release. This proposal will have to be accepted by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission before it is brought into effect. Tangedco has also announced that an online payment mode is compulsory for electricity bills exceeding Rs. 2000/-.
Accordingly, the proposed increase in tariff has been released and is as follows:
Upto 200 units for 2 months, the tariff has been increased to Rs 27.50.
Upto 300 units for 2 months, an increase from the existing tariff goes up to Rs 72.50.
Upto 400 units for 2 months, an increase from the existing tariff goes up to Rs 147.50.
Upto 500 units for 2 months, an increase from the existing tariff goes up to Rs 298.50.
Upto 600 units for 2 months, an increase from the existing tariff goes up to Rs 155.
Upto 700 units for 2 months, an increase goes up to Rs 275.
Upto 800 units for 2 months, an increased up to Rs 395 has been announced.
