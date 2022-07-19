AIADMK appoints RB Udayakumar as deputy Oppn leader

CHENNAI: The AIADMK led by the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction on Tuesday appointed former revenue minister R B Udayakumar as deputy opposition leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. A decision was taken in this regard by the AIADMK legislator's meeting held at the party headquarters here.

At present, the post was held by the former chief minister O Panneerselvam. In addition, the Palaniswami faction also appointed MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy as secretary of the opposition party in the House.

The decision, which was taken in the MLA's meeting, was communicated to the TN Assembly Speaker and secretary, party sources said.