2,142 Covid cases reported in TN today; TPR 6.7%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,142 Covid-19 cases, including four imported cases from Malaysia, on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the State reached to 35,22,142.

The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 561, while 296 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu, 179 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 106 cases were reported in Tiruvallur. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases of Covid.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 6.7 per cent in Tamil Nadu, after testing 30,376 samples in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 14.4 per cent was reported in Ranipet, while Chennai reported 8 per cent and 11.8 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Tiruvallur.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the State stood at 16,829 currently. With 2,219 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries from Covid-19 reached to 34,67,283. With no more deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,030.