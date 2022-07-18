17-year-old electrocuted at KON Goods shed succumbs to injuries

MADURAI: A 17-year-old youth P Vigneswar of Mullai Nagar, Meenatchipuram in Madurai, injured by electrocution on Sunday, died on Monday, sources said. The victim, while playing with his friends, climbed on top of a stabled coach (14269) in front of KON Goods shed at 2.45 pm. He was electrocuted. In the wake of the incident, the victim was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, sources said.