TN appoints retired TANGEDCO additional CE as TNERC member

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed K Venkatesan, a retired additional chief engineer of TANGEDCO, as a member of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC).

According to a government order issued by the energy department dated July 16, Venkatesan has been appointed in the place of R Jarard Kishore, who resigned as a member of the TNERC on April 18.

Following his resignation, the government constituted a selection committee comprising Justice K Chandru as chairperson and chief secretary and chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority as its members. "The selection committee held its meeting on May 23 and 24 and after detailed deliberations, it recommended a panel of two names to fill up the vacant post of the member of TNERC, " the order said.