Sniffer dog helps crack Krishnagiri double murder case

COIMBATORE: The Krishnagiri police cracked down a double murder case with the assistance of a sniffer dog and arrested four persons on Friday.

The case pertains to the murder of Kamala (50), the second wife of Senthamarai Kannan, a drama actor, and their son Guru (17). The mother and son were found charred to death in their house on Thursday.

Sniffer dog Bairavi, which was deployed at the crime scene, led the police to a nearby locked house. There, the police found a can of petrol used by the culprits to light fire, which proved to be crucial evidence for police to crack the case.

After inquiries, the police picked up Ramadoss (38), Sathya (33) and her parents. They found that Sathya was Senthamarai Kannan’s third wife but had left him to live with Ramadoss.

Hence, Senthamarai Kannan had set Ramadoss’ bike on fire a few days ago. In revenge, they conspired to kill him and set the house on fire assuming that he would be inside.

However, Senthamarai Kannan was away, while his second wife and son were charred to death. Police also arrested Senthamarai Kannan for setting Ramadoss’ bike on fire.