MP Karti Chidambaram’s loaded tweets against DMK continue

Even before the DMK sympathizers recovered from the social media shock, Karti tweeted, “I still prefer Madras,” a loaded reactionary message posted to a tweet about renaming the state capital as Chennai by the DMK government in 1996.

Understandably, the DMK let its irritation be known to the Congress MP. DMK environment secretary Karthikeya Sivasenapathy hit back, “You will have to understand the basic difference between a private function or event and a government function. The one opposed by Dr Senthil MP is a government function paid from taxpayer’s money. A taxpayer may be a Hindu or Muslim or a Christian or an atheist.”

“Why should the state conduct rituals of Aryan Brahminical fold? We have no issues when it’s done the Tamil Nadu way. Generally, land breaking ceremony or palakal is done by the person who is going to build and no Brahmin has a role in it. Why introduce all this now?” Sivasenapathy added. The rest of the DMK Twitterati joined the issue and questioned Karti’s ‘selective’ silence on a few issues, after recalling his father’s most recent nomination to the Rajya Sabha with DMK support.