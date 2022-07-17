DMK MP Senthilkumar objects to bhoomi puja, asks for priest, Imam

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK’s Lok Sabha MP, S Senthilkumar objected to ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for a road project by a Hindu priest and said that representatives of all religions should be invited to offer prayers for any such events.

The Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP, on his arrival at the spot in his home district asked an official if he was aware that a government function should not be held in such a manner involving prayers of only one particular religion. “Sir, Do you have instructions or not that government functions should not be held like this. Are you aware or not?” he asked. Pointing to a saffron robes clad Hindu priest, the MP asked the official: “What is this? Where are the other religions?, Where is the Christian and Muslim? Invite the Church father, the Imam, invite those who do not profess any religion, the atheists, the Dravidar Kazhagam (representatives),” he said.