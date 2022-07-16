Stalin to present awards to scholars, writers on Tamil Nadu Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be back discharging his ministerial duty from Monday and will present various awards to Tamil scholars and writers on Tamil Nadu Day on Monday. Stalin has been hospitalised during the last couple of days after he contracted Covid.

Tamil Nadu Day is celebrated on July 18 every year in commemoration of the naming of the State as Tamil Nadu on the same day in 1967 by the then chief minister C N Annadurai.

A statement issued by the Tamil Development department on Saturday said that the CM will present Ilakkiya Mamani awards to K Chinnappa Bharathi (will be collected by his family), Konaangi and R Kaliyaperumal at a function to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam here on Monday. The awardees will be presented with a gold medal and cheque for Rs 5 lakh each.

The Chief Minister would also present Thiru Vi Ka award to Kayal Dinakaran, Kabilar award to Pavalar Karumalai Tamilalan (aka) K Narendran and U Ve Sa award to R Kalaikovan and Amma literary award to professor M Sargunavathi and Karaikal Ammayar award to Prof R Thilagavathi Shanmugasundaram during the celebration.

The awardees would be presented with Rs 2 lakh cheque each. He will distribute cash prize and certificates to winners of state-level elocution competitions conducted for school students as a part of Tamil Nadu day celebrations.

State Tamil Development Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Information Minister MP Saminathan and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu would also participate in the function.