Guv Ravi announces State-level essay competition: Details inside

CHENNAI: Commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi announced State-level essay competition in Tamil and English languages for school and college students in Tamil Nadu. Under the topic proposed by the State, students are expected to submit their essays before 6 pm on August 1.

The competition aiming to kindle youth responsibility while also encouraging them to become world leaders by 2047 is inviting school students between classes VI and XII to write an essay on the topic ‘My Favourite Freedom Fighter’. While college and university students have been given the topic ‘India by 2047’, stated the press note.

The note further instructed students under both topics to write their essays not more than ten pages in an A4 size paper, with 20 lines per page.

While submitting the essays on or before August 1, students have been requested to ensure details such as name, residential address, class/discipline in which they are studying, address of the educational institution and contact number are mentioned.

At college/university level, first prize winner will be felicitated with Rs 1 lakh, followed by Rs 75,000 for second prize winner and 50,000 for the third.

Meanwhile at school level, the winner for first, second and third prize will be awarded with Rs 75,000, 50,000 and 25,000 respectively.

Those sending Tamil essays must address it to The Director, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chemmozhi Salai, Perumbakkam. Subsequently, English essays must be sent to The Vice-Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Anna Salai,

Two committees headed by R Chandrasekaran, director of Central Institute of Classical Tamil and Sudha Seshayyan, VC, Dr MGR Medical University foresee the evaluation.Guindy.