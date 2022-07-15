Jayalalithaa, Sasikala’s driver Gunasekaran quizzed in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A special team of police on Thursday quizzed late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s car driver Gunasekaran in connection with Kodanad murder-cum-heist case. Another driver Kanagaraj from Attur in Salem, a prime accused in the Kodanad case, had died in a road mishap in 2017. A native of Tiruvarur district, Gunasekaran had also worked as a driver for VK Sasikala. He was summoned to PRS Grounds in Coimbatore for questioning. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.
