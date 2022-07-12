Stalin tests positive for Covid-19, in isolation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
In a tweet, he stated, "I was feeling tired today. Testing confirmed that I was Covid positive and have isolated myself. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe."
Earlier in the day, Stalin had inspected the ongoing storm water drain work at a cost of Rs.75 crore in Semmanchery. Ahead of the Northeast monsoon, intensive measures are being taken to prevent flooding in Chennai and its suburbs.
About two weeks ago, the Chief Minister had announced to his party cadre that he was down with mild fever but got back in action soon after.