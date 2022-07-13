Women to be made head of family in over 2 lakh rations cards

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur district administration has announced that women's names would be listed as the head of the family in more than 2 lakh family ration cards in the district, a Daily Thanthi report stated.

Around 7,74,583 ration cards are active in 9 taluks of Tiruppur district benefitting 21,83,449 people. Among these cards, 2,50,769 are priority ration cards while 5,23,814 non-priority cards.

Following a central government directive that women should be made the head of the household in the priority cards, a district-level survey was conducted to identify cards where the names of heads of family had to be changed.

The district administration has also announced that all priority cards will be amended to include females as the head of the household on ration cards by the end of the month.