Change in Express train patterns for 32 days

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express trains would be changed for 32 days due to engineering maintenance works between Villupuram and Panruti in Tiruchchirappalli Division from 10.50 hrs to 14.50 hrs on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 14.50 hrs to 18.50 hrs on Tuesdays and Saturdays during a 32-day period from 14th July to 14th August.

Train no 06691 Villupuram – Mayiladuturai Unreserved Express Special scheduled to leave Villupuram at 14.25 hrs, will instead leave at 14.45 hrs only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in the time period from 14th July to 14th August (20 minute late start).

Train no 06877 Villupuram - Mayiladuturai Unreserved Express Special scheduled to leave Villupuram at 17.45 hrs, will instead leave at 19.00 hrs only on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the time period from 16th July to 13th August. (75-minute late start)

Train no 22676 Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Cholan Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli at 10.15 hrs will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute only on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in the time period from 14th July to 14th August.

Train no 16779 Tirupati – Rameswaram Express leaving Tirupati at 11.55 hrs will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute only on Saturdays in the time period from 16th July to 13th August.

Train no 17404 Tirupati – Mannargudi Pamani Express leaving Tirupati at 11.55 hrs will be regulated for 40 minutes enroute only on Tuesdays in the time period from 19th July 2022 to 9th August.

Train no 06692 Mayiladuturai – Villupuram Express Special leaving Mayiladuturai at 15.50 hrs will be regulated for 40 minutes only on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the time period from 16th July to 13th August, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.