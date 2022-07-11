Two teenage boys drown in river near Kumbakonam while bathing

TIRUCHY: Two teenage boys drowned in the river near Kumbakonam while taking bath on Sunday. N Hariharan (15), a Class 10 student from Kumbakonam South Street along with his friend K Prasanna (16), who has been studying in Class 11, went to take bath in Thirumalairajan river near Patteeswaram on Sunday morning. While bathing, they went into the deeper area out of enthusiasm and started to drown. On seeing them drowning, people attempted to rescue the duo, but their attempts went in vain. Soon, they passed on the information to the Kumbakonam Fire and Rescue Service team who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies after a search for an hour. Subsequently, they sent the bodies to the Kumbakonam GH. Patteeswaram police registered a case and are investigating.