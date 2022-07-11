‘One day one book reading’ launched in Thanjai schools

TIRUCHY: In order to develop reading habit among the students, the Thanjavur education department launched the ‘one day one book reading’ movement on Monday.

As per the advice of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to initiate steps to improve reading habit among the students from Classes 6 to 12, the department launched the scheme which would instill the students to have interest in reading books of literature, science and history.

“The programme kick started at Thanjavur Corporation Higher Secondary School and then continued in all the 729 schools across the district. At least two lakh students would take part in the movement,” the Chief Educational Officer Sivakumar said.

The CEO said that the reading scheme would be held for a week and every day, the students would be allotted one hour for the purpose. “After completion of one hour dedicated reading, questions would be asked to the students to test their knowledge. This would certainly help the students to develop reading habit,” he said.

After inaugurating the event, the CEO joined the students of Thanjavur Corporation HSS in reading the books.