AIADMK braces for big fight today

CHENNAI: As AIADMK braces for a battle royal between former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and three-time Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the control of the party, supporters of EPS are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they emerge victorious in Monday’s General Council meeting. They have their agenda set, to restore single leadership in the party and crown EPS as the party’s next general secretary. While OPS is hoping that the Madras High Court, in its hearing today, would play referee and give him another lifeline by ordering the status quo, other probable dark horses within and outside the party are also making their moves behind the scenes. DT Next takes a look at the key five leaders involved in AIADMK’s Royal Rumble and their Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.