Today is the last day to apply for Pen Kalvi scheme

CHENNAI: The extension comes to an end to apply, on Sunday, for the DMK government's flagship scheme Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. Under the Pen Kalvi scheme, girl students enrolling into higher education after completing classes 6-12 in government schools can apply to avail a monthly monetary assistance of Rs 1,000.

This scheme will facilitate transfer of Rs 1,000 into the student's bank account every month. Students pursuing Bachelor's degrees in the State-run as well as self-financing Arts, Science, Polytechnic, Engineering, and Vocational colleges can apply. However, students studying through Distance Education and Open University cannot avail this scheme.

The scheme was announced by the TN government in the 2022-23 budget session at the cost of Rs 698 crores.

Previously, the last date to apply for this scheme was announced to be June 30 but the deadline was extended to July 10.

To apply for this scheme, students have to bring their details such as bank passbooks, photocopies of Aadhaar card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, and school transfer certificate for the college authorities to upload on the website www.penkalvi.tn.gov.in.

Additionally, it was announced that the information related to this educational assistance scheme can be obtained by contacting the toll free number 14417.