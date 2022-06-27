Rs 1,000 for girl students under Pen Kalvi scheme: Details here

1) Financial assistance will be provided to all students enrolled in government schools from Classes 6 to 12.

2) Assistance applicable for undergraduate, vocational and medical students.

3) Rs 1,000/per month will be paid to students' bank accounts till the completion of their studies without interruption.

3) In particular, students will benefit from this programme even if they have already benefited from other schemes.

4) At the same time, freshmen in the academic year 2022-23 can also apply for the scheme at https://penkalvi.tn.gov.in.

5) Second year students completing first year in colleges and 2nd to 3rd year students can apply for this.

6) In addition, the scheme will provide financial assistance to those who have attended the Compulsory Education Right Act in private schools from Classes 6 to 8 and then joined government schools.

7) However, the scheme is not applicable to students studying in Distance Education and Open University.

8) Final year students of the academic year 2021-22 will not be able to avail the benefits of the scheme.

9) The government has informed that students can contact the toll-free number 14417 for more details.