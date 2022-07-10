AIDWA places curial requests to Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) during a State-level meeting with its members on Sunday placed seven important requests to the Tamil Nadu government. The association urged for monetary assistance for home makers and stern implementation of Vishakha committee at all workplaces in the State.

AIDWA is the association that majorly works in ensuring equality, democracy and women’s emancipation in the State with several active members working in its belt in every district of TN.

During a meeting with its members in Chennai, AIDWA placed multiple requests to the government. Elaborating on this, T Chitrakala, an AIDWA member in south Chennai said, "DMK parties during the assembly election campaign promised to provide monetary assistance to all home makers in the State. However, Despite winning the election and completing one year in office, the ruling party has not taken any step. Hence we urge the government to initiate work on that.”

Chitrakala added, “Despite repeated cases of sexual harassment in workplace, the government is yet to strongly implement the Vishakha committee. A female employee working at a store will not be aware of the Vishakha committee or have the voice to insist it from the employer, hence, the government should strongly implement and regulate it.”

Besides this, AIDWA have urged the TN government to ensure public cleanliness, equal pay for equal work for women, providing land pattas for those residing in lands provided by the government and lastly, ensuring one Public Distributing Shops (PDS) for 600 card owners across the State.