300 functionaries of Congress extend support to ex-CM Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: In the backdrop of 38 PCC functionaries writing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee President AV Subramanian, more than 300 party functionaries came to Narayansamy’s house on Saturday and extended support to him and the other two leaders.

Led by Congress legislator M Vaithianathan, the party functionaries also met Vaithilingam and Subramanian in Narayansamy’s house and held discussions with them.

They said 97 percent of the party functionaries and cadres are supporting them and they will abide by any decision taken by them.

Firm decisions be taken to strengthen the party in the Union Territory, they said some are trying defame the Congress Party.

Thirty eight functionaries who were not at all active in the party and who failed to enroll even a single new member had written to Rahul Gandhi against them. Former Ministers Shajahan and Kandasamy and former legislator Anantharaman are allegedly behind this.

They demanded action against two ex-Ministers and the legislator.

Pacifying them, Narayanasamy said that the party high command is keenly watching the developments here and action will be initiated at an appropriate time.

He appealed to them to remain calm.

It may be noted that 38 functionaries wrote to Gandhi seeking to remove Narayanasamy, Vaithilingam and Subramanian from party posts to strengthen the party in the UT to face the next Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held in 2024.