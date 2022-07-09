Voting begins for local body bypolls in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Voting to elect 510 local body office-bearers across Tamil Nadu has begun at 7 am on Saturday. These positions fell vacant due to various reasons.

Of the 510 positions to be filled, rural makes up for 498 and urban for 12. A total of 9,510 voters would get their fingers inked in the bypolls.

All the necessary arrangements to conduct the elections were made in the polling booths on Friday evening by the officials. Security has been beefed up around these booths to prevent malpractices and violence.

The voting would end at 6 pm today and the counting of votes would be held on July 12.