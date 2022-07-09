NGT slaps Rs 39.41L fine on Kumari sea food processing unit

CHENNAI: NGT slapped Rs 39.41 lakh as environmental compensation on Kanniyakumari sea food processing unit for illegal operation in Thengaipattanam.

Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati disposed of the case noting that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had already issued closure notice and cut off electric supply to the unit.

However, the bench further restricted the Nanjil Sea Foods in Kanniyakumari from carrying out any activity in the region without obtaining necessary clearance and consent from the authorities. Further, the unit is ordered to pay Rs 39.41 lakh as compensation to TNPCB within six months.

Subsequently, the village panchayat has already initiated measures to demolish the building constructed illegally in Coastal Regulation Zone-III (CRZ) area.

According to the application, the processing unit is situated in seashore on a high tide line. Importantly, the court noted the region to be a non-development zone, where any sort of construction or activity is prohibited by law.

Further, the unit has reportedly obtained electricity connection meant for a dwelling unit and processed Jelly fish containing toxic substances, normally used in preparing narcotic substances. The bench also noted that the unit had dug out underground pipelines for discharging waste and effluents into the sea.