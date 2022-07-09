CM Stalin gets community certificate to tribal kids in 1 day

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over community certificates to two tribal children at Senji in Villupuram district while returning to Chennai after completing an official function at Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. While on his way to Tiruvannamalai on Friday, the two students, Vasan and Pooja, children of Murugan of Senji, had met and requested Stalin to help them get community certificates. They had been trying to do so for the last seven years but had failed. The CM immediately ordered officials to look into the matter. Hence while on his way back to Chennai, he handed over the community certificates to both the students in the presence of their parents. Ministers EV Velu, K Ponmudi, Senji KS Masthan and Villupuram Collector D Mohan were also present.