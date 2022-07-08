TN logs 2.7K Covid cases; numbers drop in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,722 Covid cases on Friday, including four imported cases, three from UAE and one from Bangladesh. The total number of cases in the State reached to 34,96,321.

The fresh cases in Chennai dropped below 1,000 and 939 cases were reported, while 474 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur reported 191 cases of Covid and 131 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. Theni recorded 14.6 per cent TPR, while Chennai reported 11.9 per cent TPR and 12.3 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Chengalpattu.

The overall test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stood at 8.5 per cent, while Tiruvallur recorded the highest TPR of 17.7 per cent and cases stood at 87 in Kancheepuram, with the test positivity rate being 17.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the active cases of in the State stood at 18,687 currently. With 2,413 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries reached to 34,39,606. With no more deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,028.