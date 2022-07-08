Stalin announces Rs 5L each for road accident victims' kin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for families of six persons who died in road accident in Acharapakkam.

The accident occured on the National Highway on Friday when a government SETC bus driver, who lost control of the vehicle collided with a lorry parked on the roadside, resulting in five passengers, including two women, died on spot and more than 10 severely injured.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 lakh each for persons who sustained severe injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained mild injuries.