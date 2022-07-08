TamilNadu

Stalin announces Rs 5L each for road accident victims' kin

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 lakh each for persons who sustained severe injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained mild injuries.
Stalin announces Rs 5L each for road accident victims' kin
CM MK Stalin (right) and Visual from the spot
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for families of six persons who died in road accident in Acharapakkam.

The accident occured on the National Highway on Friday when a government SETC bus driver, who lost control of the vehicle collided with a lorry parked on the roadside, resulting in five passengers, including two women, died on spot and more than 10 severely injured.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 lakh each for persons who sustained severe injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained mild injuries.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Stalin
Road accident
Acharapakkam,Bus accident
Lorry Accident
Acharapakkam
Acharapakkam bus accident
road accident victims
Stalin on Acharapakkam
Stalin on Acharapakkam accident
Stalin on accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in