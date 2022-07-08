TamilNadu

6 die, over 10 injured as govt bus rams lorry near Acharapakkam

The injured were taken to the Chengalpattu GH, where one passenger was declared brought dead.
Visual from the spot
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Six people died and more than 10 were injured in a road accident in which a government bus and a lorry collided near Acharapakkam on the National Highway on Friday.

A government SETC bus to Chidambaram departed from Chennai on Thursday morning.

Around 7 am when the bus was speeding on the National Highway near Acharapakkam, the bus driver who lost control of the vehicle collided with the lorry which was parked on the roadside.

On impact, five passengers, including two women, died on the spot and more than 10 passengers suffered severe injuries.

On information, the fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

The injured were taken to the Chengalpattu GH, where one passenger was declared brought dead.

The Acharapakkam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for an hour.

