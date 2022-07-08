Rs 1.25 lakh in coins looted from sweet shop in Vellore, 2 held

VELLORE: Two persons were arrested and Vellore South police registered a case against them for stealing coins worth Rs 1.25 lakh packed in 14 bags from a sweet shop in Velapadi area on Thursday night.

With house break-ins increasing in the district, police who were on the lookout for the culprits were taken aback when unidentified miscreants broke into a prominent sweet shop in the Velapadi area and decamped with Rs 1.25 lakh worth Rs 1, 2 and 5 denomination coins packed in the sacks.

As the culprits were unable to find any valuables or currency notes in the shop, they reportedly took away the coins, sources said. What galled the police was that the thieves moved the sacks out of the shop and then made away with the loot in a vehicle.

The two were identified as Krishnamoorthy (22) and Vijayakumar (24) both former employees of the shop. The duo accepted that they indulged in the theft as they were not paid.