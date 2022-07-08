OPS’ suit to stall GC meeting? HC to pronounce orders on Monday

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that it will pass the orders on Monday at 9 am on a civil suit filed by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam to restrain the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK called by its joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters.

After marathon hearings, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy held that he will pass the orders on the morning of July 11.