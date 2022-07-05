EPS faction seeks adequate police security for July 11 GC meeting

CHENNAI: The Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction of AIADMK on Tuesday sought adequate security from Tamil Nadu police to conduct the party's general council meeting on July 11.
After giving a petition to DGP, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar claimed that there is a possibility of anti-social elements disturbing the meeting. "There was a plan to troubling the meeting by the anti-social elements and therefore, protection by the police was necessitated," he added.
When asked who would send the "anti-social elements" to the meeting venue, the former minister replied, "You know very well, who will do this."
Stating that the state DGP has promised to provide security for the meeting, the AIADMK leader reiterated that the general council meeting of the party will be held as per the schedule.
Jayakumar also warned that action will be taken against the persons, who violate the party's laws and rules. "Whether it was cadres of office bearers, the party rules will be the same for both members," he added.
He also ruled out that ousted leader V K Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran returning to AIADMK again. "They do not have relation with AIADMK," he said.
Meanwhile, AIADMK sources said that an invitation with regard to the general council meeting was formally sent to the coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who will have to take part as a party treasurer.
The sources also further pointed out that the general council meeting is expected to pass more than 16 resolutions including making Palaniswami as "interim general secretary" of AIADMK. However, it was not officially circulated to the media.