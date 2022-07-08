MD of Senthil Papers quizzed in connection with Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A special team of police on Thursday quizzed Senthil Kumar, managing director of Senthil Papers and Boards Private ltd in connection with the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case. He was summoned to PRS Grounds in Coimbatore based on documents seized during an Income Tax raid in an apartment at CIT Nagar in Chennai in 2017. Senthil Kumar’s father O Arumugasamy had close links with AIADMK leaders. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.