Comply with ban or face action, TNPCB tells plastic manufacturers

Earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers should not be used.

Further, the Govt of Tamil Nadu has notified the ban on the use and throwaway plastics on manufacture, store, supply, transport, sale or distribution of use and throwaway plastics with effect from July 1, 2019.

Thus, if any violations are noticed, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will take appropriate action against the manufacturers of the banned plastic items. The local body concerned will take action against the vendors, commercial establishments, malls, kalyana mandapam, etc for import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned plastic items. The details of the banned single-use plastic items can be viewed on the website www.tnpcb.gov.in.