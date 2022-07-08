Comply with ban or face action, TNPCB tells plastic manufacturers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued notifications to all the plastic manufacturing industries to comply with the plastic ban or face government action. It has also clarified the amendment issued by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, the Government of India, and the ban imposed by the Government of Tamil Nadu to comply with the notifications in case of any clarification required.
A release by TNPCB stated that as per the amendment by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities are prohibited from July 1, 2022.
Earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers should not be used.
Further, the Govt of Tamil Nadu has notified the ban on the use and throwaway plastics on manufacture, store, supply, transport, sale or distribution of use and throwaway plastics with effect from July 1, 2019.
Thus, if any violations are noticed, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will take appropriate action against the manufacturers of the banned plastic items. The local body concerned will take action against the vendors, commercial establishments, malls, kalyana mandapam, etc for import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned plastic items. The details of the banned single-use plastic items can be viewed on the website www.tnpcb.gov.in.
To facilitate activities related to the effective implementation of the single-use plastic ban, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has set up a control room (toll-free number 1800 425 6750). The control room will operate from 9.30 am to 6 pm till July 31, 2022, and will provide assistance, guidance, clarifications and other information as may be sought by working various stakeholders regarding ban items.