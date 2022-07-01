List of banned plastics and how much you may be fined

These are some of the biggest contributors to plastic pollution. The adverse impacts linked to littered single-use plastic items on both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems are globally recognized.

Some alternatives that can be used instead:

1. Paper, jute, glass, wood and clay, among others, can be a better and low-cost alternative to the banned items. There are many small enterprises and entrepreneurs in the country who can meet the rising demand for such alternatives.

2. Stainless steel made up of various metals such as iron, chromium, nickel, among others can be used.

3. Bamboo can be a major alternative as it is produced in abundance in the country. It's a highly biodegradable item.

4. Wood too is biodegradable, and the has potential to be one of the best alternative solution.